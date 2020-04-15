I Am More Than Breath and Bone: the Alsephinas – mb

my eyes deep into the looking glass they go

the crevice on my throat regulates my breath so slow

bones my genetic frame from the Danube it came

a girl with a mind of her own but her thoughts are filled with white carnations and light pink madness

stuffed into a blue and gold Chinese vase they go

ivory exquisite bones of beasts and mastodons fixed into the old red velvet settee

ivory silks drape my milky skin past my finger tips dipped in obsidian tears

the bench that holds my weight a fancy rosewood filigreed trophy

my deeply regretful eyes slide over to the compromised canopy bed made with hate and lies

there where on some deceitful night opened legged and mouth shut tight

i am supposed to worship you

more is endless breath is tight

nervous docile night

let’s walk into the light

we forever have been everything

we are daughters of the fight

mb was born and raised in urban Los Angeles and is a Gen X’er who chronicles and scrawls about the art form of living in the Angelino metropolitan environment. mb personally battles depression and anxiety, but utilizes writing and art to self-regulate.

