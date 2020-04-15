Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Moon Ate the Dark – Sarah Ritter

I see the luminous white moon

Its silver glow shining above me

Reminding me of the home

That defines where I used to be

Once comforted in the open arms

Of voices and laughter of those I love

But now in order to talk to each other

We look to the sky at the moon above

The ethereal moon takes me back

And the flood of memories come

Wistful thoughts wash over me

Of all that comprises where I’m from

As I stood alone under the vast sky

I watched as the moon ate the dark

It swallowed the dimly lit stars

Poured light into my nostalgic heart

And though I still stood alone

I no longer felt as though I were

As moonlight wrapped around me

Flutters of hope and love began to stir

Sarah Ritter is a poet who published her first collection “Inspirations, Transformations and Revelations: A Poetic Expression of My Personal Journey.” She is also a contributing poet to the “We Are Beat Anthology” and “Goddess Anthology” by The National Beat Poetry Foundation and the “Connecticut Bards Northwest Poetry Review” by Local Gems Press.

You can read more of Sarah’s writing at Sarah Ritter