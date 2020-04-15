Sharing Our Truths: to be positive – anastasia cham

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

the days have been trying
to test how long more we can last,
even the minute feels painfully longer.
we remain in our place, even as our
room breathes an air of stillness.
will weariness wear off on its own?
i consume the daily delivery of
sanitized versions of reality,
each passing me by gently.
is losing count a sign of recovery
or a symptom of numbness?

i’m a writer and a lover of life from the tiny red dot also known as singapore. i love books, traveling and good food! i really love writing poetry even though i’m still learning to get the hang of it.

you can read more of my writing at all my unedited glory

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s