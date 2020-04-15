Sharing Our Truths: to be positive – anastasia cham

the days have been trying

to test how long more we can last,

even the minute feels painfully longer.

we remain in our place, even as our

room breathes an air of stillness.

will weariness wear off on its own?

i consume the daily delivery of

sanitized versions of reality,

each passing me by gently.

is losing count a sign of recovery

or a symptom of numbness?

i’m a writer and a lover of life from the tiny red dot also known as singapore. i love books, traveling and good food! i really love writing poetry even though i’m still learning to get the hang of it.

you can read more of my writing at all my unedited glory