The Daily Song: Heroes by Couch Choir

I, I will be king

And you, you will be queen

Though nothing will drive them away

We can beat them, just for one day

We can be Heroes, just for one day

And you, you could be mean

And I, I’ll drink all the time

‘Cause we’re lovers, and that is a fact

Yes we’re lovers, and that is that

Though nothing, will keep us together

We could steal time, just for one day

We can be Heroes, for ever and ever

What’d you say?

I, I wish you could swim

Like the dolphins, like dolphins can swim

Though nothing

nothing will keep us together

We can beat them, for ever and ever

Oh we can be Heroes, just for one day

I, I will be king

And you, you will be queen

Though nothing will drive them away

We can be Heroes, just for one day

We can be us, just for one day

I, I can remember (I remember)

And the guns shot above our heads (over our heads)

And we kissed as though nothing could fall (nothing could fall)

And the shame was on the other side

Oh we can beat them, for ever and ever

Then we could be Heroes, just for one day

We can be Heroes

We can be Heroes

We can be Heroes

Just for one day

We can be Heroes

We’re nothing, and nothing will help us

Maybe we’re lying

then you better not stay

But we could be safer

just for one day

Oh-oh-oh-ohh, oh-oh-oh-ohh

just for one day