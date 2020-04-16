I Am More Than Breath and Bone: inkdropk

I am more than breath and bone

I’m the reassuring ear

when you need someone to hear

I’m the objective mind

to give you a view

when you find you’re in two

I’m the shoulder

to cry on

when things haven’t gone your way

I’m the friendly voice

to bring a smile

when you want to talk to

I’m the heart

who loves you – no questions asked

no quarter given – no advantage gained

A Writer/Photographer from Salford, England

I like drawing my experiences in my writing and write on events i’ve volunteered at (everything from the Commonwealth Games in 2002 to being part of the London Olympics in Manchester in 2012), currently creating items for my Handmade blog (from inkdrop), as well as helping out at Imperial War Museum North – in Manchester where i’m a member of the customer service team, currently involved in meeting and greeting school groups to the museum.