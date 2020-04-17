do you lie awake at night

remembering

my cheeks awash

in frustrated tears

at my ridiculous longing

for you and me

together?

your hand

impossibly tender

as wiped those tears away

followed by your warm lips

suggesting that you didn’t

think

you and me together

was so ridiculous at all?

do you lie awake at night

remembering

how you leaned in

kissing my mouth

lovely

lingering

exploding the world

I had been living in

into a thousand

new possibilities?

do you lie awake at night

remembering

my fingers entwining

into your unruly hair

as your arms drew me into you

until every possible surface

touched?

puzzle pieces

alone

separate

waiting our whole lives

to snap into place?

do you lie awake at night

remembering

the first time you whispered

“I love you”?

how we helped each other

undress

each layer of clothing removed

laying us vulnerable

exposed in ways

neither of us expected

thrilling

terrifying

understanding that

once we touched

inn all our naked

fragility

there was no going back?

do you lie awake at night

remembering?

I do

