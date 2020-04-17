do you lie awake at night
remembering
my cheeks awash
in frustrated tears
at my ridiculous longing
for you and me
together?
your hand
impossibly tender
as wiped those tears away
followed by your warm lips
suggesting that you didn’t
think
you and me together
was so ridiculous at all?
do you lie awake at night
remembering
how you leaned in
kissing my mouth
lovely
lingering
exploding the world
I had been living in
into a thousand
new possibilities?
do you lie awake at night
remembering
my fingers entwining
into your unruly hair
as your arms drew me into you
until every possible surface
touched?
puzzle pieces
alone
separate
waiting our whole lives
to snap into place?
do you lie awake at night
remembering
the first time you whispered
“I love you”?
how we helped each other
undress
each layer of clothing removed
laying us vulnerable
exposed in ways
neither of us expected
thrilling
terrifying
understanding that
once we touched
inn all our naked
fragility
there was no going back?
do you lie awake at night
remembering?
I do
© 2016 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved