Sharing Our Truths: The Mask – L. Stevens

Call me what you will
Never forget you made me
to protect you from what kills
Call me what you will
a shield, a shroud, still
no guarantee
Call me what you will
Never forget. You made me

L. Stevens is an intj who loves learning about everything and filing it away for later. She finished second in little infinite’s first haiku contest and her poetry has been featured by Pack Poetry and Freeverse Revolution. She writes short stories and poetry about the moon, darkness, and anything else lurking in the deep abyss of her imagination. More of her work can be read at Everyday Strange and on Instagram @everydaystrangeblog.

 

