I Am More Than Breath and Bone: Georgiann Carlson

I am so much more than breath and bone

I am Goddess

I am fire and strength

I am mind and heart

I am fearless and brave

I am fury and rage

I am glorious in my anger

I am sinner and savior

I am beauty and summer days

I am snow covered mountains

I am clear spring water

I am one with nature

I am every rainbow ever seen

I am thunderstorms loud and WILD

I am uncontrollable

I am gentle rain and raging floods

I am the giver of life

I am a living spirit

I am joy

I am Death

I am the beginning and the end

I am freedom

I am MAGIC

I am WOMAN

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life