Sharing Our Truths: Brave Hearts – Billie the Human

Amidst the chaos and ruin

Something shines through

Battle scared, blooded and broken

It beats like a whimper

The drum of a thousand lost souls

The beat of a million voiceless screams

To the rhythm of a billion teardrops falling

The Brave Hearts ring true

Triumphant they stand

On shaking spindles

Bent double

Upright courage

They stride into the light

Footsteps faltering but true

Mark out the beat of their brave heart drums

The Just and the Great fall to knees

Blinded by guilt

Deafened by the courage

Of their guiltless prisoners

With Brave Hearts a drumming

My name is Billie. I’m an accidental activist for the right of people who are homeless and/or have mental health problems to be seen and treated as the capable, resourceful, intelligent human beings they are.

I’m long term homeless with so many forms of discrimination intersecting on me that I feel like a pin cushion.

I have allusions of being a writer and once I gain permanent housing I’ll be writing a book. Unfortunately I’m probably blacklisted from all forms of housing other than tents.

Poetry, flash fiction, nonfiction opinion peices with an evidence base behind them. I’m currently in Scotland and in a previous life worked in mental health sector.

If I can’t make it as a writer would love to be the mad cat lady in the house down the road.

You can read more of my writing at The Life and Times of Billie the Human