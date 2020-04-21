I Am More Than Breath and Bone: Melanie Thomason

I am the air you breathe
and the marrow in your bones.
I am older than you know
and you might just hear
the echoes of time if you listen.
I am the changing seasons
and a quickly passing breeze
I am the sapphire sky
and the mahogany soil
I am the green of growing grass
and every color in between
I am the sweetness of wild berries
and the pink of roses in bloom
I am the ancient lichen covering stone
and the gentle flowing river
I am the harmony of the rain
and the poetry of birdsong
I am the pink and purple dusk
and the shimmering moon at twilight
I am secret
I am sacred
I am spirit and sanctuary
I am the rumble of thunder
and the unrelenting rain
I am the fury of fire
and hurricane force winds
I am the poisonous spider
and the venom of snakes
I am a warrior
and I am huntress
You may call me nature
or call me goddess
or call me witch
or call me weird
But I am the who,
the what,
the when,
the where,
the why
and the how.
Melanie Thomason currently lives in the middle of nowhere, Maryland. She is a lover of words and of coffee and prefers animals to most human beings.
