I Am More Than Breath and Bone: Melanie Thomason

Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

I am the air you breathe
and the marrow in your bones.
I am older than you know
and you might just hear
the echoes of time if you listen.

I am the changing seasons
and a quickly passing breeze
I am the sapphire sky
and the mahogany soil
I am the green of growing grass
and every color in between

I am the sweetness of wild berries
and the pink of roses in bloom
I am the ancient lichen covering stone
and the gentle flowing river
I am the harmony of the rain
and the poetry of birdsong
I am the pink and purple dusk
and the shimmering moon at twilight
I am secret
I am sacred
I am spirit and sanctuary

I am the rumble of thunder
and the unrelenting rain
I am the fury of fire
and hurricane force winds
I am the poisonous spider
and the venom of snakes
I am a warrior
and I am huntress

You may call me nature
or call me goddess
or call me witch
or call me weird

But I am the who,
the what,
the when,
the where,
the why
and the how.

Melanie Thomason currently lives in the middle of nowhere, Maryland. She is a lover of words and of coffee and prefers animals to most human beings.

You can read more of her writing at Wordifull

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s