Sharing Our Truths: New normal – Punam

Yesterday night I caught a star

gazing at me unabashedly

wide eyed and delighted

I tried to catch it in my hands

it twinkled and pulsated merrily

winking at me, it guided me outdoors

other stars clamoured for my attention

festooning my balcony in fairy lights, prettily

the pallid moon sulked and stomped

becoming fiercely belligerent

but it could not dim the brightness of stars

I had to finally shoo her away, disgustedly!

At dawn, on countless branches of swaying trees,

myriad birds chirruped and warbled sweetly

creating a symphony I had long forgotten,

making my heart join in spontaneously!

The breeze teased my hair and tousled it

the wind chime trapezed gracefully

under the bluest of blue skies

a majestic kite glided lazily!

The roads are empty and quiet

no snaking, hot, metallic queues

no harried drivers screaming angrily

no screeching tyres or blaring horns

in this quietude, I can hear the bees humming happily

and leaves rustling luxuriously!

No scry is needed to see what the future holds

happy I am in my abode of meagre belongings collected lovingly

I am with my loved ones and those who matter

I care not for the things I have given up willingly

I quiz not with whys, hows and whens

I have to confess; I am alive, I breathe, I ask no more gratefully!

Punam is a stay at home wife and mom, who also writes for textbooks. Her poems have been published by the Tuck Magazine, Down in the Dirt Magazine, Free Verse Revolution, Spillwords and Indian Periodical. She blogs as paeansunplugged on WordPress.