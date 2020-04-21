The Anger Within

strong emotion

was not

viewed favorably

in my childhood home

I was declared

too loud

too bold

too opinionated

too me

told not to be angry

about this

about that

list of things

deemed acceptable

for anger

was a very short

list, indeed

I internalized

that my anger

my rage

is a fearsome thing

with claws

with fangs

that must be contained

at all times

subdued

wrestled into a cage

kept under

lock and key

I entered adulthood

believing that my rage

unleashed

had the power

suppressed energy

to level mountains

boil seas

pull the earth

out of gravitational orbit

destroy life

as we know it

some days

I still believe that

