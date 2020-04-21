The Anger Within

strong emotion
was not
viewed favorably
in my childhood home
I was declared
too loud
too bold
too opinionated
too me
told not to be angry
about this
about that
list of things
deemed acceptable
for anger
was a very short
list, indeed
I internalized
that my anger
my rage
is a fearsome thing
with claws
with fangs
that must be contained
at all times
subdued
wrestled into a cage
kept under
lock and key
I entered adulthood
believing that my rage
unleashed
had the power
suppressed energy
to level mountains
boil seas
pull the earth
out of gravitational orbit
destroy life
as we know it
some days
I still believe that
