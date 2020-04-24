Your Next Must-Read Book: Pantheon by Eric Syrdal

I forget that not all of you know that about a year and a half ago, I co-founded a teeny, tiny publishing company with the amazing Kindra M. Austin. We made a commitment to ourselves from the start that we will only publish books that we love to read. When I say that Eric Syrdal’s science fiction/fantasy novel written completely in free verse is like nothing you have read before– unless you were lucky enough to buy one of the original copies when it was first published by Sudden Denouement Publishing– I mean it.
It is stunning, epic in scope, and genre-bending. Just when I couldn’t imagine how he was possibly going to tie up the storyline, he completed it perfectly, in a way that literally made me sign out loud. I can’t imagine a better quarantine read.
Pantheon is now available in Kindle and print editions.
“Pantheon is a thrilling philosophical journey exploring the depth and meaning for one passing through a metaphorical world of inner demons and dragons, goddesses of the soul, of warrior and poet. A journey that crosses boundaries of time, space, and perception. I am captured by the intimate revelations of this intuitive and sympathetic protagonist battling the dark ages of his subconscious moving instinctively forward into innerscape, relying upon and exalting the virtue goddesses that guide and deliver him from barbarity and trial by ordeal both physical and spiritually as he transports from one state of being to another, from one point of time to another.”-Holly Rene Hunter
