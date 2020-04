sadness

covered her

a blanket

of thick

wet snow

yardstick-deep

melancholy

weighed her

to the ground

masked her eyes

filled her nose

her mouth

deadening

her senses

suffocating her

mere feet from

the warmth

safety

of the

open door

Photo Credit: Peter Szto, PhD

© 2016 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved