“To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a rage almost all the time. ”
― James Baldwin
Hephaestus’ Waste & Cosmic Rubble
Monday’s Coming and We’re not Okay
Imagine a world
where property value,
tax-paid infrastructure,
the rule of law,
justice’s infuriatingly slow
machinations,
tact, decorum,
gold prices and golden manners,
collective peace-of-mind,
tranquility of greater-good,
and the easy flow of
status-quo traffic
and blissful return to
whatever we consider
our communal normal
were all more important
than the unconscionable
completely avoidable
death of your son,
or brother,
or father,
or lover.
Really imagine it though,
and feel free to sub-out
and imagine your daughter,
sister, or mother instead
murdered by the state;
I didn’t recommend it
because I’m no monster.
Now sit with that moment,
that overcooked despair
and rage as your civic institutions
tell you with a dismissive shrug
that his death was unavoidable,
his assailants, servants of the state
are good and normal in completing
the task of snuffing-out his light
and your…
