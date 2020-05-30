Hephaestus’ Waste & Cosmic Rubble

Photo by Mathew MacQuarrie on Unsplash

Monday’s Coming and We’re not Okay

Imagine a world

where property value,

tax-paid infrastructure,

the rule of law,

justice’s infuriatingly slow

machinations,

tact, decorum,

gold prices and golden manners,

collective peace-of-mind,

tranquility of greater-good,

and the easy flow of

status-quo traffic

and blissful return to

whatever we consider

our communal normal

were all more important

than the unconscionable

completely avoidable

death of your son,

or brother,

or father,

or lover.

Really imagine it though,

and feel free to sub-out

and imagine your daughter,

sister, or mother instead

murdered by the state;

I didn’t recommend it

because I’m no monster.

Now sit with that moment,

that overcooked despair

and rage as your civic institutions

tell you with a dismissive shrug

that his death was unavoidable,

his assailants, servants of the state

are good and normal in completing

the task of snuffing-out his light

and your…