Lady Justice – A Collaborative Poem

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

we keep justice

sealed under

bell-shaped glass

and morality

locked in amber

on our pristine

mantelpieces

we dust them off

from time to time

novelties to be

displayed

nonchalantly

when discerning guests

come to call

Christine E. Ray

rest we now on our laurels?

weep, ye

lady liberty

/blind/

yet she sees

scales unbalanced

/hang/

justice

from the gallows

what say ye

from the gallery

/judge!/

when our pillars

are pilloried

/oh fair lady/

it’s balls to the walls

in our halls

/to restore?/

of

justice

Aurora Phoenix

Languish in dubious lassitude?

Times have changed now

who know for better or worse,

Justice now doesn’t depend on the

severity now

depends on the numbers being judged;

A lone cry in the night

doesn’t account for anything

unless it’s compounded

with hashtags and March

Justice is not only blind

but deaf these days

piercing us;

like shards of glasses

left alone…