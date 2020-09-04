Lady Justice – A Collaborative Poem

Poetry 2 comments

My most recent collaboration with mad talented writers Aurora Phoenix, Candice Louisa Daquin, and Magha Sood

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

we keep justice
sealed under
bell-shaped glass
and morality
locked in amber
on our pristine
mantelpieces
we dust them off
from time to time
novelties to be
displayed
nonchalantly
when discerning guests
come to call

Christine E. Ray

rest we now on our laurels?

weep, ye
lady liberty
/blind/
yet she sees
scales unbalanced
/hang/
justice
from the gallows

what say ye
from the gallery
/judge!/
when our pillars
are pilloried
/oh fair lady/
it’s balls to the walls
in our halls
/to restore?/
of

justice

Aurora Phoenix

Languish in dubious lassitude?

Times have changed now
who know for better or worse,
Justice now doesn’t depend on the
severity now
depends on the numbers being judged;
A lone cry in the night
doesn’t account for anything
unless it’s compounded
with hashtags and March
Justice is not only blind
but deaf these days
piercing us;
like shards of glasses
left alone…

