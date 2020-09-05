With Clenched Fists, I Rage – A Collaborative Poem

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I chew on my rage

breaking teeth

on its rock candy

hard edges

I resist

base reflex

to swallow these

jagged shards whole

instead

spitting blood

and shrapnel

hard

into

the unrelenting soil

of injustice

Christine E. Ray

My fist clenches unconsciously,

Noticing only when my knuckles pop.

They say peace and love

Will win the day,

While I’m possessed

By the spirit of Elijah,

Raining down fire,

Divine justice, and rage,

Filled with the desire

To bludgeon bigotry

With a baseball bat.

John W. Leys

Wretched causeway

Flotsam upon my eye

I stare into the mist in wonder

Will the serpent ever arise

Show me your face, foul beast

You tinker and toy with mortal men

Spewing hatred and obscenities with forked tongues

Crucifying anyone who stands firm against them

Justice beckons their immortal fear

Wielding the rocks, I guide my hands

Betwixt the evil and the cowardly

Is…