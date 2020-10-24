The Daily Song: Where is the love? – The Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson

“Never forget that justice is what love looks like in public.”

― Cornel West

The most powerful election video I have seen to date.

“Where Is The Love?”

What’s wrong with the world, mama

People livin’ like they ain’t got no mamas

I think the whole world’s addicted to the drama

Only attracted to the things that’ll bring the trauma

Overseas, yeah, we tryin’ to stop terrorism

But we still got terrorists here livin’

In the USA, the big CIA

The Bloods and The Crips and the KKK

But if you only have love for your own race

Then you only leave space to discriminate

And to discriminate only generates hate

And when you hate then you’re bound to get irate, yeah

Madness is what you demonstrate

And that’s exactly how anger works and operates

Man, you gotta have love, this’ll set us straight

Take control of your mind and meditate

Let your soul gravitate to the love, y’all, y’all

People killin’, people dyin’

Children hurt and you hear them cryin’

Can you practice what you preach?

And would you turn the other cheek?

Father, Father, Father help us

Send some guidance from above

‘Cause people got me, got me questionin’

Where is the love (Love)

Where is the love (The love)

Where is the love (The love)

Where is the love, the love, the love

It just ain’t the same, old ways have changed

New days are strange, is the world insane?

If love and peace is so strong

Why are there pieces of love that don’t belong?

Nations droppin’ bombs

Chemical gasses fillin’ lungs of little ones

With ongoin’ sufferin’ as the youth die young

So ask yourself is the lovin’ really gone

So I could ask myself really what is goin’ wrong

In this world that we livin’ in people keep on givin’ in

Makin’ wrong decisions, only visions of them dividends

Not respectin’ each other, deny thy brother

A war is goin’ on but the reason’s undercover

The truth is kept secret, and swept under the rug

If you never know truth then you never know love

Where’s the love, y’all, come on (I don’t know)

Where’s the truth, y’all, come on (I don’t know)

Where’s the love, y’all

People killin’, people dyin’

Children hurt and you hear them cryin’

Can you practice what you preach?

Or would you turn the other cheek?

Father, Father, Father help us

Send some guidance from above

‘Cause people got me, got me questionin’

Where is the love (Love)

Where is the love (The love)?

Where is the love (The love)?

Where is the love (The love)?

Where is the love (The love)?

Where is the love (The love)?

Where is the love (The love)?

Where is the love, the love, the love?

I feel the weight of the world on my shoulder

As I’m gettin’ older, y’all, people gets colder

Most of us only care about money makin’

Selfishness got us followin’ the wrong direction

Wrong information always shown by the media

Negative images is the main criteria

Infecting the young minds faster than bacteria

Kids wanna act like what they see in the cinema

Yo’, whatever happened to the values of humanity

Whatever happened to the fairness and equality

Instead of spreading love we’re spreading animosity

Lack of understanding, leading us away from unity

That’s the reason why sometimes I’m feelin’ under

That’s the reason why sometimes I’m feelin’ down

There’s no wonder why sometimes I’m feelin’ under

Gotta keep my faith alive ’til love is found

Now ask yourself

Where is the love?

Where is the love?

Where is the love?

Where is the love?

Father, Father, Father, help us

Send some guidance from above

‘Cause people got me, got me questionin’

Where is the love?

Sing with me y’all

One world, one world (We only got)

One world, one world (That’s all we got)

One world, one world

And something’s wrong with it (Yeah)

Something’s wrong with it (Yeah)

Something’s wrong with the wo-wo-world, yeah

We only got

(One world, one world)

That’s all we got

(One world, one world)

Writer(s): Will Adams, Jaime Gomez, Allan Pineda, Justin Timberlake, Printz Board, Michael Fratantuno, George Jr Pajon