I have learned to

wear solitude quietly

an old quilt draped

over sharp shoulder blades

engulfed in threadbare

patches of memory

that I worry

with lonely fingertips

softly blurring seams

between amethyst

indigo

silver

I straddle the scissor edge

between missing you

and loving you still

aware that either way

I bleed

