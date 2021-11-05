For November, I look to poem and book titles related to Thanksgiving and Fall for inspiration. I fell in love with the title of Douglas Florian’s poetry collection Autumnblings, which beautifully captures this time of year and have chosen it for the name of November’s prompt challenge.

The poems and books that these prompts are drawn from represent many different voices and points of view. I hope that you find them as evocative as I do and that you will be intrigued enough to learn more about them.

There is only one rule to my prompt challenge: the poem or book title should serve as the title of your piece OR all the words of the title should be integrated into your piece somehow.

I LOVE posting your prompt responses on Brave & Reckless. I welcome your poetry, prose, flash fiction, creative nonfiction, essay, and art. I will accept responses to any of November’s prompts on any day, but will not start publishing them on Brave & Reckless until November 1st.

Email your prompt responses with a short bio and a suggested image to her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com.

You can also participate on Instagram by tagging your writing/art with:

#AutumnblingsChallenge2021

#dailyprompt

@stitchypoet







