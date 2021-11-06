Samhain – Larry Trasciatti

On Samhain the witches claim people’s very souls

The music plays as the veil gets thinner

As the sun quietly exchanges places with the moon

Wiccans walk the local streets anonymously

A lone blackbird flies quietly overhead

Photo by Piotr Makowski on Unsplash

My name is Larry Trasciatti I live in Long Beach New York, am sixty two years old and have been writing poetry for around the past five years .

You can read more of my writing at EASTELMHURST.A.GO.GO