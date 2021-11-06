Samhain – Larry Trasciatti

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

On Samhain the witches claim people’s very souls

The music plays as the veil gets thinner

As the sun quietly exchanges places with the moon

Wiccans walk the local streets anonymously

A lone blackbird flies quietly overhead

Photo by Piotr Makowski on Unsplash

My name is Larry Trasciatti I live in Long Beach New York, am sixty two years old and have been writing poetry for around the past five years .

You can read more of my writing at EASTELMHURST.A.GO.GO

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s