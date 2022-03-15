In Search of Our Mother’s Gardens – Georgiann Carlson

my mother’s garden was hidden
tended to when no one was looking
watered with her tears
and filled with flowers
she kept safe
from the cruelty of life
she loved her garden
where birds sang
and beauty was everywhere
but I never saw it fully
just a glimpse now and then
when she laughed
or smiled
I think a lot of gardens
are secrets
safe places
where women can breathe
and rest
after burying their disappointment
grief
and broken hearts
Photo: Pixabay
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
