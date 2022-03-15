In Search of Our Mother’s Gardens – Georgiann Carlson

my mother’s garden was hidden tended to when no one was looking watered with her tears and filled with flowers she kept safe from the cruelty of life she loved her garden where birds sang and beauty was everywhere but I never saw it fully just a glimpse now and then when she laughed or smiled I think a lot of gardens are secrets safe places where women can breathe and rest after burying their disappointment grief and broken hearts Photo: Pixabay

