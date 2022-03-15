We Should All Be Feminists – Christine E. Ray

adjective Sometimes fem·i·nis·tic.

advocating social, political, legal, and economic rights for women equal to those of men.

noun

an advocate of such rights.

I keep my feminist agenda

clearly displayed

on the refrigerator

whimsical magnets

holding it firmly in place

much to the discomfort

of those visitors

who are convinced

that feminists have no

sense of humor

I would like to say

that I cross items

off the list daily

but combatting toxic masculinity

eliminating outdated gender roles

stomping out rape culture

and smashing the patriarchy

are a lifetime commitment

visitors are also flummoxed

to see my bra lying

on the stairs

perhaps they are surprised

that a self-declared feminist

actually owns a bra

or perhaps they are

confusing me with

a stereotypical gay man

no one would ever

accuse me

of being tidy

my bra and I

have a love-hate relationship

or is it a

hate-hate relationship?

I hate the bra

but I hate the laws of gravity

even more

speaking of gay men

I think most people

really don’t care

who puts what where

when two or more

consenting adults

are behind closed doors

I think homophobic men

are obsessed with the notion

that a man

attracted to

another man

could be perceived

as dainty

feminine

dare I say?

womanly

we wouldn’t want that now

would we?

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

