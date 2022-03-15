We Should All Be Feminists – Robert G Wertzler

Should we all be feminists?
Some, many, too many ask, “Why?”
They ask the wrong question
Better to turn that around
Stand it on its head
Ask, “Why not?”
That one tells the tale
Of the illusion of male
Supremacy
Control
Privilege
Myths of a God
Without a Goddess
The Father
without
The Mother
A universe out of balance
A world, a realm of Life
Men may
Rape
Devour
Carve up
Poison
Own bits of to
Exploit
Dig up
Dump on
Kill over
Because Earth
Is a Woman
Mother of Life
And so, fair game
Like all women
That is the answer
To, “Why not?”
And the answer to “Why?”
Is to heal the damage
Restore the balance
Between men and women
As between Humans
And the only home we know
The Mother of all
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”
