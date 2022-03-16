a lot of people
don’t want to wake up
it’s cozy and nicer
keeping their eyes closed
especially since
once they’re open
they can never close them again
nicer not to talk about the abuse and
the ugly things that happen to women
in our world
after all
It’s unpleasant
it’s not positive
or uplifting
it’s not what people want to
HEAR
it’s depressing
uncomfortable
even un-ladylike
it’s so much better to
smile
and discuss
the latest this
or that
to talk about the weather
or who did what
laughing
and enjoying
life
never mind that the woman
sitting across from them each week
always wears long sleeve
turtleneck shirts
because her husband beats her
The Awakening
when it arrives
doesn’t let people look away
even if it’s not happening to
them
being awake
simply means facing the facts
so something can be done
to change them
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
One thought on “The Awakening II– Georgiann Carlson”
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Once awake …
