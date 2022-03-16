The Awakening II– Georgiann Carlson

a lot of people

don’t want to wake up

it’s cozy and nicer

keeping their eyes closed

especially since

once they’re open

they can never close them again

nicer not to talk about the abuse and

the ugly things that happen to women

in our world

after all

It’s unpleasant

it’s not positive

or uplifting

it’s not what people want to

HEAR

it’s depressing

uncomfortable

even un-ladylike

it’s so much better to

smile

and discuss

the latest this

or that

to talk about the weather

or who did what

laughing

and enjoying

life

never mind that the woman

sitting across from them each week

always wears long sleeve

turtleneck shirts

because her husband beats her

The Awakening

when it arrives

doesn’t let people look away

even if it’s not happening to

them

being awake

simply means facing the facts

so something can be done

to change them

I'm an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts.