The awakening – Tiffany Worthington

Asleep for centuries it seems, only memories that could be summed up in a blink of an eye. The oblivion took my hand and we walked enchanted by curiosity; until i found myself lost. There the discovery of transformation met me on the other side of surrender.

writing has been the reason i wake up in the morning. Its my coffee. My motivation. My best friend since i could remember. The pages are always listening and the beauty of the message is in the eyes of the reader. May they have strength to seperate from the chaos built in their minds, and truly feel understood through the writings of a stranger.