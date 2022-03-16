braveandrecklessblog

The Clean Up – Heather Carr-Rowe

darkness dawns
and I wipe
the floor with
a squirt of cynicism

scrub the grime
knowing I will
be back on my knees
time and time again

in the fight against
the muddy onslaught
of derision caked upon
patriarchal tongues

scrubbing oppression
and condescension
deeply ingrained in
the hallowed halls

I do not tire,
eventually the floors
will be wiped clean
with the awakening
of the old boys

©Heather Carr-Rowe

I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil

Posted in Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt ChallengeTagged , , , 1 Comment

One thought on “The Clean Up – Heather Carr-Rowe

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s