The Clean Up – Heather Carr-Rowe

darkness dawns
and I wipe
the floor with
a squirt of cynicism
scrub the grime
knowing I will
be back on my knees
time and time again
in the fight against
the muddy onslaught
of derision caked upon
patriarchal tongues
scrubbing oppression
and condescension
deeply ingrained in
the hallowed halls
I do not tire,
eventually the floors
will be wiped clean
with the awakening
of the old boys
©Heather Carr-Rowe
I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil
