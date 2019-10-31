Demon Duet- Christine E. Ray & Stephen Fuller

My dear friend and frequent collaborator Stephen Fuller wrote a response poem to Morning Tanka 3.  I have paired them here below.

Morning Tanka 3

dancing in the dark
with the demons in my head
I lead, they follow
our steps familiar, practiced
shall we waltz, foxtrot, tango?

I should have refused
Told them my dance card was full
But they know me well
I always slip willingly
Into their poison embrace

The Demon Whispered Back
Where have you been?
I waited in the usual spot
Knew it would just take time
I am patient for my dancer
She dances like no other.

Tried to refuse me again?
I would laugh, but we know
My laughter only rides our rhythm
While you try to slip
Poison in my sweet tea,

Again.

