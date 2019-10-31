Demon Duet- Christine E. Ray & Stephen Fuller

My dear friend and frequent collaborator Stephen Fuller wrote a response poem to Morning Tanka 3. I have paired them here below.

Morning Tanka 3

dancing in the dark

with the demons in my head

I lead, they follow

our steps familiar, practiced

shall we waltz, foxtrot, tango?

I should have refused

Told them my dance card was full

But they know me well

I always slip willingly

Into their poison embrace

The Demon Whispered Back

Where have you been?

I waited in the usual spot

Knew it would just take time

I am patient for my dancer

She dances like no other.

Tried to refuse me again?

I would laugh, but we know

My laughter only rides our rhythm

While you try to slip

Poison in my sweet tea,

Again.