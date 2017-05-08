The Daily Song: Touching Heaven/ Johnnyswim

Music is a big part of my life and my creative process. I have a deep fondness for music that gives me the “feels” like Johnnyswim’s gorgeous Touching Heaven. Part gospel, part love song, part tribute to parenthood, this has harmonies to die for.

Touching Heaven

All I see are angels

All these streets are gold

That lead to you

If touching love is touching God

No wonder I’m in heaven, when I’m holding you

Simple as a song, a melody repeating in this heart

I don’t know when the chorus came

Where I heard it first, or when it started

I won’t be holding my breath for chariots

I’m not just waiting for skies to part

You’ve been my glimpse of Kingdom right from the start

And you got me touching heaven, ooo

Got me touching heaven, ooo

So tell me what you’re dreaming, tell me what it is

Your dream come true

I don’t need a map to find a hidden treasure

There, ain’t no hiding you

I won’t be holding my breath for chariots

I’m not just waiting for skies to part

You’ve been my glimpse of Kingdom right from the start

And you got me touching heaven, ooo

Got me touching heaven, ooo

Got me touching heaven

You’re my hallelujah

You’re my hallelujah

Yes you are

You’re my hallelujah

You’re my hallelujah

Yes you are

Hallelujah

You’re my hallelujah

You’re my hallelujah

Yeah

And you got me touching heaven, ooo

You’re my hallelujah, ooo

You got me

You’re my hallelujah

You’re my hallelujah

Yes you are

Hallelujah, hallelujah

If touching love is touching God

No wonder I’m in heaven when I’m holding you

You’re my hallelujah

You’re my hallelujah

You’re my hallelujah

You’re my hallelujah

You’re my hallelujah

You’re my hallelujah

You’re my hallelujah

Yes you are

And you got me touching heaven