The Daily Song: Touching Heaven/ Johnnyswim

Music is a big part of my life and my creative process. I have a deep fondness for music that gives me the “feels” like Johnnyswim’s gorgeous Touching Heaven. Part gospel, part love song, part tribute to parenthood, this has harmonies to die for.
Touching Heaven
All I see are angels
All these streets are gold
That lead to you
If touching love is touching God
No wonder I’m in heaven, when I’m holding you
Simple as a song, a melody repeating in this heart
I don’t know when the chorus came
Where I heard it first, or when it started
I won’t be holding my breath for chariots
I’m not just waiting for skies to part
You’ve been my glimpse of Kingdom right from the start
And you got me touching heaven, ooo
Got me touching heaven, ooo
So tell me what you’re dreaming, tell me what it is
Your dream come true
I don’t need a map to find a hidden treasure
There, ain’t no hiding you
I won’t be holding my breath for chariots
I’m not just waiting for skies to part
You’ve been my glimpse of Kingdom right from the start
And you got me touching heaven, ooo
Got me touching heaven, ooo
Got me touching heaven
You’re my hallelujah
You’re my hallelujah
Yes you are
You’re my hallelujah
You’re my hallelujah
Yes you are
Hallelujah
You’re my hallelujah
You’re my hallelujah
Yeah
And you got me touching heaven, ooo
You’re my hallelujah, ooo
You got me
You’re my hallelujah
You’re my hallelujah
Yes you are
Hallelujah, hallelujah
If touching love is touching God
No wonder I’m in heaven when I’m holding you
You’re my hallelujah
You’re my hallelujah
You’re my hallelujah
You’re my hallelujah
You’re my hallelujah
You’re my hallelujah
You’re my hallelujah
Yes you are
And you got me touching heaven