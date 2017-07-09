Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: Pieces/Michael Erickson

There’s pieces of me all around.

I shattered when you threw me down.

But much harder was it for me to bare,

Sitting still, knowing you were there.

With a whisper sank my last hope,

“I am more than breath and bones.”

Your touch was harsh, your mouth was cruel.

I fell prey to your dominance and rule.

But now I’m free, a shattered soul.

Thanks to you I am no longer whole.

Within my voice, a song does groan,

“I am more than breath and bones.”

For in the cracks and broken grit,

I found myself being reknit.

Healing hand reached firm and kind,

They hold my heart and ease my mind.

Now truth speaks loud for I am found:

“I am more than breath and bones.”

I’m an amateur writer looking to become a published author. I love writing at night, for one reason or another stories come from those midnight hours. I’m also a husband, father, dinosaur enthusiast and future science educator.

I blog at The Ink Owl