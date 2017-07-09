There’s pieces of me all around.
I shattered when you threw me down.
But much harder was it for me to bare,
Sitting still, knowing you were there.
With a whisper sank my last hope,
“I am more than breath and bones.”
Your touch was harsh, your mouth was cruel.
I fell prey to your dominance and rule.
But now I’m free, a shattered soul.
Thanks to you I am no longer whole.
Within my voice, a song does groan,
“I am more than breath and bones.”
For in the cracks and broken grit,
I found myself being reknit.
Healing hand reached firm and kind,
They hold my heart and ease my mind.
Now truth speaks loud for I am found:
“I am more than breath and bones.”
I’m an amateur writer looking to become a published author. I love writing at night, for one reason or another stories come from those midnight hours. I’m also a husband, father, dinosaur enthusiast and future science educator.
One thought on “Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: Pieces/Michael Erickson”
