And Dali Melted Into Matisse

Go Dog Go Café

How long had my heart been in pieces on the floor?

How long had I looked at the pieces needing a dustpan?

Mopping up the blood that just attracted ants,

I picked up the broom from its handy storage spot

Between the refrigerator and the wall, tucked in like

A child robot awaiting its moment to be a real boy.

Everything felt surreal, like Dali raised from the grave

His mustache in tact. Somehow, the ants began to march:

A retreat. The blood became mercury, congealing together.

Each piece vibrated on the floor until magnetic attraction

Thrust them across the tiles making a whole throbbing

Vessel that sucked back inside its ventricles the blood.

The broom robot boy turned his head and looked up at me

As if to ask a question it had no words for, so I spoke them:

“Make me a real boy, Geppetto,” and reached down…