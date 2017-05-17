Waking Dreams (revisited) #RomanticTuesday

Your eyes haunt me
as I wander in this waking dream
the way you look at me
the way you look into me
seeing everything I keep hidden
everything that I keep close
you never look away
Your lips haunt me
as I wander in this waking dream
hypnotic, they spin words like diamonds
like rubies
like pearls
that you breath into my mouth
with your cinnabar kiss
they sparkle with your light
as they make their way to my heart
Your hands haunt me
as I wander in this waking dream
the way they caress my face
with aching tenderness
mold my curves
remake me into a shape
that fits perfectly against yours
The waiting haunts me
as I wander in this waking dream
the calendar on the wall
marking the days
an eternity passing
until your anticipated return
when we will together create
new dawn
