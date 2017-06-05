Passionate acoustic version
You call arrows to fall short
Because the snow is at our feet
And when embraces subside and the lilies have died
It comes down to her tears on a sheet
But it’s alright because
You cause lanterns to light
And force demons to disperse
And if Lucifer may fear the swift drying of tears
Then for evil you could not be worse
But I see you now yeah I see you
And release me now kind of like dreams do
And I see you now, it’s hard to see you
Just don’t forget to sing, remember everything
You’re the only little girl I know who’d bring a kite in the snow
Said you’re just gonna hold it up, said nah I’m gonna let it go
When your heart hurts days like today are the antidote
If you think just maybe it’s her then promise me young man you’re gonna let her know
You won’t go lonely, yeah
You won’t go lonely, yeah
You won’t go lonely, yeah
You won’t go lonely, yeah
It’ll all be better in the morning
‘Cause while you sleep I’ll build a wall
Pick a weapon up or something
We’re about to have ourselves a brawl
In dead of night one window opened
He heard her singing down the hall
Singing about him ‘least he was hoping
She left her listener enthralled
2 thoughts on “The Daily Song: Dermot Kennedy/After Rain”
Wow
❤
