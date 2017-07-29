An Invitation to Meet God-S Francis/ SailorPoet

Gorgeous, introspective, spiritual writing from S Francis of SailorPoet
I am going on a walk, down the drive
To the fork, take a right, nowhere to be,
Nowhere to go, I leave to feel alive.
Top of the hill, the thicket opens up.
I plunge into the ferns playing under
Tree’s crinolines like little boys peaking
Up skirts for forbidden knowledge needed
To prove their worth as boys. I moved beyond
Those values to find something different
Among the green leaves, an invitation
To meet God. Forbidden knowledge whose worth
None will ever know draws me in deeper
Until I find the stump of a chopped tree,
Moss covered, a throne in need of a prince,
I climb up its perch and look around me.
I yield the art of God
To the Painter who knows how to preserve
His beauty. I absorb it into veins
Until time reveals how my heart has changed.
Inside this moment, I cannot…
