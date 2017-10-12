Bobo Doll-Aurora Phoenix/Whisper and the Roar

Aurora Phoenix/Whisper and the Roar

Whisper and the Roar

Aurora Bobo Doll

Sucker punched, she is flattened

smashed to the pavement

time and time again.

Leaden-hearted yet buoyant

she rights herself

painted with plasticine smile.

Returns to proscribed place

submits to sanctioned

crushing anew.

Behind the mask she wonders

when will she be permitted to

stand her ground

assert her humanity

shout “Enough!”?

Aurora Phoenix is a wordsmithing oxymoron. Staid suburbanite cloaks a badass warrior wielding weapon grade phrases. Read more of her confabulations at Insights from “Inside.”

