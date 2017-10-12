Bobo Doll-Aurora Phoenix/Whisper and the Roar

Aurora Phoenix/Whisper and the Roar
Sucker punched, she is flattened
smashed to the pavement
time and time again.
Leaden-hearted yet buoyant
she rights herself
painted with plasticine smile.
Returns to proscribed place
submits to sanctioned
crushing anew.
Behind the mask she wonders
when will she be permitted to
stand her ground
assert her humanity
shout “Enough!”?
Aurora Phoenix is a wordsmithing oxymoron. Staid suburbanite cloaks a badass warrior wielding weapon grade phrases. Read more of her confabulations at Insights from “Inside.”