You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: Meant For Moonlight/Kindra M. Austin

Moonlight, ethereal

casts your shadow—flings you up

against tall buildings; stretches your limbs

across sleeping streets. Alien in your own skin,

contemplate conundrums plaguing the races.

You were meant to know the night.

You were meant to count the

stars, and give them all

names.

Travel in Sonata

formula, meant to

know the solitude of

Nocturne—

when Heaven is

alive silvery

blue pressed into

black, and

your inner voices

speak the

loudest.

You

are a writer—

mother of children,

maker of gods, and

creator of worlds.

You were meant

to speak your

truths. You

were meant

to know the

night.

Kindra M. Austin is a member of Sudden Denouement, a curator at Blood into Ink, and a fiction indie author. You can read her poems and prose at https://poemsandparagraphs.wordpress.com/ and find her debut novel at Amazon.com (Amazon UK).