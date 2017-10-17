Moonlight, ethereal
casts your shadow—flings you up
against tall buildings; stretches your limbs
across sleeping streets. Alien in your own skin,
contemplate conundrums plaguing the races.
You were meant to know the night.
You were meant to count the
stars, and give them all
names.
Travel in Sonata
formula, meant to
know the solitude of
Nocturne—
when Heaven is
alive silvery
blue pressed into
black, and
your inner voices
speak the
loudest.
You
are a writer—
mother of children,
maker of gods, and
creator of worlds.
You were meant
to speak your
truths. You
were meant
to know the
night.
Kindra M. Austin is a member of Sudden Denouement, a curator at Blood into Ink, and a fiction indie author. You can read her poems and prose at https://poemsandparagraphs.wordpress.com/ and find her debut novel at Amazon.com (Amazon UK).
10 thoughts on “You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: Meant For Moonlight/Kindra M. Austin”
EEEeeee! Thank you, Christine! ❤
My honor
Reblogged this on Kindra M. Austin and commented:
My Submission to the Brave and Reckless October writing prompt challenge, “You Were Meant to Know the Night.”
You are indeed a maker of gods!!
Thank you, Aurora! Love you!
Beautiful
You’re lovely! Thank you!
Oh.
Stunning. But every single word after ‘Travel in Sonata’ gave me butterflies.
Maria, you are fantabulous. Thank you!
Damn. This. 😍😍😍😍😍
