The Mmm of Her – Nicole Lyons (From I Am A World Of Uncertainties Disguised As A Girl)

The Mmm of Her – Nicole Lyons

I was convinced she was crazy

and I couldn’t stand the pitch of her voice

but for the way she would say, “Mmmm”

when I told her about the thoughts,

and how they pummelled me darkly.

I liked the Mmmm of her, the way

it brought out the whites of her eyes,

and I wondered as they closed

if they were watching her thoughts

as closely as they watched mine.

And I wished to poke at them,

her thoughts not her eyes,

although I would be lying if I said

I hadn’t thought about poking those too.

I always left feeling less of myself,

like I had left little bits of me with her

and I started to wonder what she did with them,

those pieces of me that lingered in her office.

Did she think of them as hers now?

A project…