Damaged (revisited 2)

Written a year ago from the belly of the beast.
I sit with myself
in uncomfortable silence
suppressed screams
ringing in my ears
tears running down my face
again
All my demons
insecurities
have come out to play
today
mocking me with their laughter
taunting voices
sing-song in my head
Shit mother
Shit wife
Shit niece
Shit cousin
Shit friend
Shit human being
Over and over
endless loop
of recrimination
On days like this
I can’t even remember who
I am anymore
I don’t know
what is mine to claim
I am no one
I am pain
I read an essay right before Christmas
calling for compassion
for those “poor unfortunate souls”
who are depressed over the holidays
who engage in self-harm
who contemplate suicide
the writer referred to them as “damaged”
my hackles went up
“Only I get to call me damaged, lady,”
I angrily responded
if only in my head
Only I get to define the frantic dance
my neural synapses have been engaged in
no one else
gets to name
my crazy for me
no one gets to pity me
not even me
especially not me
If awards were given out
for running on sheer will
stubbornness
this past year
I should at least be
on the nomination list
look for my name under
Depression/Bipolar Disorder
PTSD
and
I’m still breathing
© 2016 Revised 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved