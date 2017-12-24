i checked myself- Lois E. Linkens

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

i have checked myself and seen that i am nothing;

the bones of poets gone and done

lay beneath the hills.

i put on my boots and took my shovel,

for to disturb them

would be a lesser crime than to ignore.



i checked myself

and saw that i was nothing;

i looked for art

and saw it slither into bank accounts in dead of night,

while the dewy brows of poverty’s poets

tremble in their plight.



i checked myself

and let myself stand up.

stand up, i said –

stand up, writers!

stand up for complexity, confusion and colour.

take your pennies and forget the pied pipers,

they have led naught but rats.



i saw the riches over realness,

splendour over solidarity…

i cried upon my pillow.

my people, my people!

when the muses so return, tell them why you wrote!



we not one of us free falls –