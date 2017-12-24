i checked myself- Lois E. Linkens

Lois E. Linkens on Sudden Denouement.
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
i have checked myself and seen that i am nothing;
the bones of poets gone and done
lay beneath the hills.
i put on my boots and took my shovel,
for to disturb them
would be a lesser crime than to ignore.
i checked myself
and saw that i was nothing;
i looked for art
and saw it slither into bank accounts in dead of night,
while the dewy brows of poverty’s poets
tremble in their plight.
i checked myself
and let myself stand up.
stand up, i said –
stand up, writers!
stand up for complexity, confusion and colour.
take your pennies and forget the pied pipers,
they have led naught but rats.
i saw the riches over realness,
splendour over solidarity…
i cried upon my pillow.
my people, my people!
when the muses so return, tell them why you wrote!
we not one of us free falls –
