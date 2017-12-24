This is the End- Aakriti Kuntal

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

We want to reach out.

But baby

here, now, this is the end.

We know, we know ‘ the end ’. We’ve lived inside it.

Slept. Slept. Inhaled.

Creatures of absence.

Your eye is an alien being.

It alone sings. A rotating rim.

Continuously revolving in the hemisphere’s strange music.

I look down. My feet are shadows.

As are my thighs. My body. My bones.

All flesh is a memory.

I see its desperation in the starched sky.

I am the remainder. The remainder of distortion. Climate of mishaps.

I say this is the end.

Your fingers tackle my defeated hair. You wish for sound.

You almost demand it.

But I only meet you in clever silence. The loudest kind. The ugliest kind.

I meet you in suffering.

You wish for me to speak.

Tell you that I love you.

But I only dissolve. I dissolve like all matter does.