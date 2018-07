I Knew My Fate-1Wise Woman

Whisper and the Roar



I knew my fate when

Enraged voices penetrate

Vulnerable

Eyes closed tight

Dreaming of locks

Picked and set free

I knew my fate when

Words embedded

Forever me

Followed by scenes

Violent

Seen and unseen

I knew my fate when

Heart carried weight

Haunted

Day and night

Searching for savior

Bury the burden

I knew my fate when

Reflection revealed

Strength intrinsic

Click

An open door

Running no more