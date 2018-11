I am thrilled to announce that We Will Not Be Silenced: The Lived Experience of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault Told Powerfully Through Poetry, Prose, Essay, and Art is now available for purchase through Amazon.

This brave, bold and important Anthology could not have happened without the tireless efforts of Kindra M. Austin, Candice Louisa Daquin, Rachel Finch, and all the amazing contributors below.

