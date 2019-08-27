To Sleep Perchance – Stephen W. Buchanan

Shadows arose
consciousness fled
The pillow rose
to meet my head
All noted by
the bluest eye
with Persian fur
You can read more of Stephen’s writing at If You Haven’t Got A Sonnet
Reclaiming my inner badass at 50
Shadows arose
consciousness fled
The pillow rose
to meet my head
All noted by
the bluest eye
with Persian fur
You can read more of Stephen’s writing at If You Haven’t Got A Sonnet
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Stephen W. Buchanan – Sleep, observed
LikeLiked by 1 person