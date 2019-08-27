To Sleep Perchance – Stephen W. Buchanan

Shadows arose
consciousness fled
The pillow rose
to meet my head
All noted by
the bluest eye
with Persian fur

You can read more of Stephen’s writing at If You Haven’t Got A Sonnet

