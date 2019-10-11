I live in a state
of brilliant madness
teetering on the apex
of a craggy mountain
balanced atop a skateboard
precarious
least shift of weight
momentary loss of focus
could result in long careen
into a ravine
of sharp rocks
fallen branches
brackish water
it is exhausting
and exhilarating
my thoughts
tumbling
exploding
atoms in a cyclotron
thick blue dots
moving in clear viscous liquid
of tall glass cylinder
reaching for the ceiling
reaching for the sky
at times they synchronize
military formation
at others they collide
in complete anarchy
I have been waking
in one of two states
words pulling at me
rousing me
demanding
that I sit in front of the
impersonal screen
serve as a conduit
as they take shape
write themselves
the other state
suspended animation
frozen in time
trapped in silence
unable to muster
a single word
a single truth
terrifying
I admit to myself
if to no one else
deep ambivalence toward
jagged little pharma
sitting on the kitchen table
that may save my life
but steal
this brilliant madness
