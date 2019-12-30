It’s a Wonderful Life – Georgiann Carlson

Jimmy

you look tired

worn out

I liked you better

when your friend

was an invisible rabbit

or when you were being seduced

by Kim Novak

surrounded by magic

but maybe

that’s why you think life is wonderful

you’ve had different experiences

than we have

you’ve met angels

been able to see your life

backward

forward

and you have even been able

to see what would happen to others

if you didn’t exist

most of us don’t get to see those things

if we could see what you did

it’s possible that many of us

would make different choices

but I could be wrong

I’m happy you straightened

everything out

in the time it took to run the film

it usually takes everyone else

a little longer than a couple hours

but it’s wonderful to know

that every time a bell rings

an angel gets her wings

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life