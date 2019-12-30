It’s a Wonderful Life – Georgiann Carlson

Jimmy
you look tired
worn out
I liked you better
when your friend
was an invisible rabbit
or when you were being seduced
by Kim Novak
surrounded by magic
but maybe
that’s why you think life is wonderful
you’ve had different experiences
than we have
you’ve met angels
been able to see your life
backward
forward
and you have even been able
to see what would happen to others
if you didn’t exist
most of us don’t get to see those things
if we could see what you did
it’s possible that many of us
would make different choices
but I could be wrong
I’m happy you straightened
everything out
in the time it took to run the film
it usually takes everyone else
a little longer than a couple hours
but it’s wonderful to know
that every time a bell rings
an angel gets her wings
