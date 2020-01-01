Indie Blu(e) Publishing is Now Accepting Submissions for But You Don’t Look Sick: The Real Life Adventures of Fibro Bitches, Lupus Warriors, and other Super Heroes Battling Invisible Illness

- Submissions for the anthology will be open from January 1, 2020 through January 31, 2020
- You are welcome to submit up to 5 pieces of creative work; which may include poetry, prose, creative non-fiction, short fiction, and/or original artwork.
- Each piece of writing submitted must be limited in length (under 1,000 words).
- Submission of previously published pieces is acceptable if you retain full rights to your work.
- Artwork can be submitted in black and white OR color but all artwork should be black and white compatible.
- Using a pen name or publishing anonymously is acceptable.
- Writing submitted in experimental formatting is a challenge, particularly in an anthology. The editors will make a good faith effort to maintain your formatting but cannot guarantee complete fidelity. Please review your files before uploading to ensure that it is clear how you would like your work to appear.
- Questions? Contact the Editors at indieblucollective@gmail.com