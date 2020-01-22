The Name They Call Her

Poetry Leave a comment

always said with venom
always intended to punish
“how dare you?!” it asked
insinuating that she was uppity
presumptuous
a ball breaker
to draw a circle around her body
loudly declare it ‘mine
was she 12 the first time
she was called bitch?
or was it 16
when she tired of boys
of men
acting like her body was theirs
to look at
comment on
hold down
insult
touch
control?
tired of women
telling her to be
nice
quiet
polite
complacent
a ‘good’ sport
she was not a good sport
rage became a
knife
sharp
deadly
that she learned to yield
much too often
on her own flesh

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s