The Name They Call Her

always said with venom

always intended to punish

“how dare you?!” it asked

insinuating that she was uppity

presumptuous

a ball breaker

to draw a circle around her body

loudly declare it ‘mine’

was she 12 the first time

she was called bitch?

or was it 16

when she tired of boys

of men

acting like her body was theirs

to look at

comment on

hold down

insult

touch

control?

tired of women

telling her to be

nice

quiet

polite

complacent

a ‘good’ sport

she was not a good sport

rage became a

knife

sharp

deadly

that she learned to yield

much too often

on her own flesh

