THE MEDUSA PROJECT – Call For Submissions For International Women’s Day 2020

I’m so thrilled to share my first call out for submissions as an Assistant Poetry Editor of Mookychick, a UK based feminist literary journal. We are celebrating International Women’s Day with a themed call for submissions that resonate with freedom, choice, and equality. The submission for the IWD will be later considered for e-book anthology called “The Medusa Project”.I’m really thankful to the EIC Magda Knight, Poetry Editor Juliette Van der Molen and the entire team of warm and brilliant Mooky team for supporting me.

We want you to help us celebrate the 100th anniversary of this powerful day. Mookychick is calling all the writers of all genders to submit writing which resonates with the feeling of freedom, choice, and equality.

The details of the submission are here.

Happy International Women’s Day!!

