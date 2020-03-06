Be A Lady They Said – Camille Rainville read by Cynthia Nixon March 6, 2020 braveandrecklessblog Spoken Word 2 comments Just damn. . . Share this:EmailTweetShare on TumblrPrintLike this:Like Loading...
2 comments
Such a simple advice (DEMAND)
BE (anything but real)
LikeLiked by 1 person
My browser wouldn’t play this from here, but it would at: https://www.tellwut.com/surveys/lifestyle/living/131192–be-a-lady-they-said-video-recited-by-cynthia-nixon-from-december-2017-essay-by-camille-rainville-has-gone-viral-on-social-media-the-video-was-recorded-for-for-girls-girls-girls-magazine-covering-many-contradictions-posed-to-women-.html
LikeLiked by 1 person