the floor stretches

before me

black and white

checkerboard tile

feet glide soundlessly

to the waltz

in my head

my arms arched

as if partnered

but empty

silent

transparent forms

swirl around me

lost in the dance

do they know

I wonder

that they are

behind the veil?

perhaps it only matters

to me

left behind

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved